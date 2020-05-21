Damonte's Hayes announces transfer to McQueen

Updated: Thu 8:17 PM, May 21, 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of Northern Nevada's best prep players is on the move.

In a Twitter post Thursday Damonte Ranch sophomore running back Ashton Hayes announced he will transfer to McQueen High School for his final two seasons.

Hayes cited financial reasons as why he'll become a Lancer.

The soon-to-be junior said he'll miss his teammates, coaches, classmates, and teachers at Damonte Ranch.

Hayes ran for nearly 2,500 yards and 32 total touchdowns last season and holds scholarship offers from Nevada and Hawai'i, according to his Twitter account.

