Damonte's Hayes announces transfer to McQueen

One of Northern Nevada's best prep players is on the move.

In a Twitter post Thursday Damonte Ranch sophomore running back Ashton Hayes announced he will transfer to McQueen High School for his final two seasons.

Hayes cited financial reasons as why he'll become a Lancer.

The soon-to-be junior said he'll miss his teammates, coaches, classmates, and teachers at Damonte Ranch.

Hayes ran for nearly 2,500 yards and 32 total touchdowns last season and holds scholarship offers from Nevada and Hawai'i, according to his Twitter account.

Due to financial reasons I will be attending McQueen High School for my final two years. I will miss all of my teammates, coaches, classmates, staff and supporters. Thank you for everything Damonte ���� — Ashton Hayes (@AshtonHayesRB) May 21, 2020

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020