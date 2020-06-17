Advertisement

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:52 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR's Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that's why he did not return to NBCSN's studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well," Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines and stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future."

____

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 46 minutes ago
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

News

Driver killed in crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The accident happened on Sunday, June 7, 2020 on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prosecutors have decided to file charges against the Atlanta Police Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

Latest News

News

Gov. Sisolak celebrates decision to pardon marijuana offenders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Governor Steve Sisolak applauds the decision to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses in Nevada.

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

News

Woman caught on video yelling racial epithets at family in N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A video shows a woman yelling racial slurs at a family from Charlotte.

News

Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery dropping after 131 years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging.