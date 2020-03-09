Dairy Queen celebrating 80th birthday with BOGO 80¢ Blizzard

Updated: Mon 2:36 PM, Mar 09, 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dairy Queen is turning 80 years old and it want to celebrate with you.

The Ice Cream shops has a buy-one-get-one for $.80 deal on Blizzards.

This deal applies to any size Blizzard, including the flavor of the month, Mint Oreo Blizzard.

The company in a Tweet said deal is good from now until March 15.

Sparks, Truckee and Carson City locations confirm that the deal is good in our area.

