Dairy Queen celebrating 80th birthday with BOGO 80¢ Blizzard

Dairy Queen is turning 80 years old and it want to celebrate with you.

The Ice Cream shops has a buy-one-get-one for $.80 deal on Blizzards.

This deal applies to any size Blizzard, including the flavor of the month, Mint Oreo Blizzard.

The company in a Tweet said deal is good from now until March 15.

Sparks, Truckee and Carson City locations confirm that the deal is good in our area.

Buckle up! The DQ Sauced and Tossed Chicken Strip Basket is a choose-your-own-flavor adventure with NEW Sweet & Tangy Sesame Glazed or Honey BBQ Glazed. Try with a Dr Pepper! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/WfGcdZsD3C — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 3, 2020

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020