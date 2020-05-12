Stewart Conservation Camp walk away recaptured by CCSO

The Nevada Department of Corrections is reporting that a minimum security offender that walked away from the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City, has been recaptured.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 authorities discovered that 29-year-old Alfonso Pinuelas-Duran was missing during an institutional count at SCC.

Later in the day he was found and recaptured by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

NDOC says he arrived at SCC in March and was serving 72-180 Months for a DUI.

