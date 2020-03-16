DMV offices open to appointments only

Starting Monday, you'll have to book an appointment if you need to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV says offices in Carson City, Reno and Las Vegas will only serve customers with appointments to curb the chance of COVID-19 spread.

"The health, safety, and well-being of Nevada’s citizens and the DMV staff need to come first during this time,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “We are taking precautions to limit the

crowds and close proximity of customers in our lobbies in response to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.”

Only customers or those who are directly assisting a customer, will be allowed in the DMV waiting areas. Family and friends should remain at home. Officials are also telling people not to try and go to rural locations as the number of people those locations will serve will be limited.

While appointment availability will be increased, to avoid crowds people are being encourage to use online services. A list of common transactions that can be performed without visiting a DMV office has been

posted on the Department website at dmvnv.com.

This precaution does not impact the following services:

• Drive Test Appointments (no standby tests will be allowed)

• Dealerships, Fleets, Registration Services and Occupational and Business Licensing

• Emissions Labs

• Administrative Hearings

• Services at the Commercial Driver Licensing/Motor Carrier offices in Sparks and on

Donovan Way in Las Vegas. These offices remain limited to CDL and Motor Carrier

transactions only.

