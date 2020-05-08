Nevada DMV remains closed under Phase 1 reopening plan

You will have to wait a little longer to visit the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in person.

Under Phase 1 of Gov. Steve Sisolak's reopening plan, the DMV will remain closed.

The DMV is encouraging you to use online services and kiosks which remain open.

If you need to visit a DMV office, officials encourage you to be prepared with the correct documentation to complete your transaction once offices reopen.

The governor has given Nevada drivers more time to renew their expiring documents.

If your expiration date falls between the date the DMV closed, March 16, and the date of the DMV’s eventual reopening, you have until 90 days after the reopening to renew the document. If your expiration date falls within 30 days after reopening, you have 60 days after reopening to renew the document. The extension applies to all DMV-issued credentials documents, including business licenses. It does not apply to vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements.

