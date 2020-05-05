DETR website issues

The new director for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation Heather Korbulic is adding perspective to the long delays many Nevadans are dealing with as they apply for unemployment insurance.

Sean McCormack says he is unable to file for unemployment insurance in a timely manner because Nevada's DETR website locks up when he enters his password.

"The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation was accepting prior to COVID-19 about 10,000 applications or claims for unemployment insurance a month prior to the coronavirus outbreak. We're currently experiencing about 10,000 claims a day so this is absolutely like a 1,000 year flood," said Korbulic.

With this new information we're exploring another problem many of you at home are facing-- website issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a downtown Reno Casino to let Sean McCormack go.

He says he first filed for unemployment insurance earlier this month, but so far has made little progress.

"What time do you start Monday through Friday?," asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"8 o'clock when the phone bank opens and and the phone line is busy," McCormack.

"What time do you end?" Bond.

"One day last week the phone core was full at 8:27 a.m," McCormack.

He's calling for help with one issue. The website locks up when he enters a password to begin the application process.

"When you encounter this error message. What's going through your heart and mind?" Bond.

"I have to concede that it's frustrating, but I'm trying to see their point of view and realize the system was not set up to handle this volume of claims," McCormack.

"Sean you told me you first logged into the unemployment website April 9th. How often have you tried to log in since then?" Bond.

"Five days a week and the reason for that I know that I'm going to have to speak to someone and the website specifically says the phone service is the only available through Friday," McCormack.

"I'll be talking with DETR's new director Heather Korbulic today. What questions do you have for her?" Bond said to McCormack.

"Is there something I can do that I'm not doing properly?" McCormack.

Korbulic responded, "It sounds to me like he's doing everything he can and not being very familiar with this technology and this system I don't feel comfortable trying to provide any additional information."

Korbulic was named as DETR's new director April 28 one week prior to this report and says she will look into that question and get back to Bond. He will then post her answers to KOLOTV.com.

Korbulic says the website along with the phone system is antiquated and she is working to make it modern though she could not reveal a date this would be complete.

