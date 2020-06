The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday that the DETR website, http://ui.nv.gov, will be down Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for routine maintenance.

DETR said this is the period of the lowest traffic.

During the outage, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing, will not work.

People can use the site after 7 p.m.

