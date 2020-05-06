DETR success story

Despite the frustration surrounding unemployment insurance in Nevada good things are happening.

Toni VanCleave recalls the moment Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation deposited unemployment insurance onto her card.

Since March 1 Nevada's Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation has made more than 680,000 payments according to DETR spokeswoman, Rosa Mendez.

A few of those payments are going to a Dayton woman.

"I did my happy dance all over the kitchen. I really did. I was Woohooing all over the place when I saw it got deposited," said Toni VanCleave.

The pandemic forced the Gold Dust West Casino in Carson City to let her go March 18th.

She says she filed for unemployment insurance online two days later and then called.

"How long did that first phone call take to actually get through?" Bond.

"A couple of hours probably," VanCleave.

Rather than holding she left her phone number.

"They called you back that day?" Bond.

"They did," VanCleave.

"How did that conversation go?" Bond.

"That went very well," VanCleave.

She revealed a pattern in her process.

She says DETR's website was fast March 20th and 23rd when she first logged on.

Then she logged on again March 30th and it was a whole different experience.

"Now it's just clogged. What's going through your mind?" Bond.

"So many more people. Everybody trying to get on at the same time and can't," VanCleave.

"Toni, do you think you did something different from other people that helped you to get through more quickly?" Bond.

"I think first because I opened my claim immediately. I opened the claim immediately. I didn't wait three or four or five days or a week. My last day of work was Wednesday the 18th and by Friday I had opened my claim," VanCleave.

"What advice do you have for someone who is trying to get through, but just can't at this point," Bond.

"Patience. Just be patient," VanCleave.

She says her first claim was denied, but the letter with her appeal date was delivered after that deadline. She says she sent a handwritten letter response and it all worked out for her.

As for everyone else trying to get unemployment insurance Bond read every viewer email sent to him after requesting questions during a 5:00 p.m. newscast and condensed them into 20 question.

He sent them to DETR's new director Heather Korbulic.

Bond will let you know in the 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscast when her answers are posted to kolotv.com.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020