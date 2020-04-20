DETR launches new password recovery feature

An update of the unemployment insurance website over the weekend was successful the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reported Monday.

As part of the update, DETR launched a feature that allows filers another option to reset their online password 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is in addition to the existing password form located here.

The new password recovery page helps users that have an existing account in the system but have forgotten their password or password recovery questions.

“We recognize the password challenges filers are experiencing and have implemented this new password feature as part of our commitment to client access. This additional capability will allow users to reset their passwords quickly and easily without the direct assistance of UI staff,” said DETR director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler- Garner.

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, filers can go here.

DETR encourages people to file online and reserve the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online.

The filing system announced last week, is organized by last names:

Last names A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all claim types including weekly filing.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020