DETR debacle fallout

Many people are waiting to collect unemployment benefits from the State of Nevada more than a month after Gov. Sisolak ordered all non-essential businesses to close on March 18 and life is becoming extremely difficult for some.

Vernoica Clark lives in a small junior studio in downtown Reno.

She like to read the poetry she writes. "We each shed a tear. We each have a fear. They are one in the same," and she keeps childhood keepsakes because of the way they make her feel.

Holding a doll Vernoica said, "I've always gravitated toward precious moments because they capture the innocents we all forget when we grow older."

But she admitted comfort has been very hard to come by during the last month.

"When is the last time you've eaten?" asked KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"We had chips for dinner last night, like that's all," Clark replied.

"When is the last time you've eaten before that?" Bond asked.

"The day before," said Clark.

She agreed to open her fridge. Inside was sitting assorted condiments, a bag of shredded cheese and two boxes of frozen chicken her husband just dropped as the KOLO 8 News crew set up a camera for this interview.

With a sigh of relief Clark said she just qualified for food stamps and her husband used them to get the chicken.

"What's going through your mind?" Bond asked.

"In my mind? I'm worried about everybody else," Clark responded.

"What about yourself though?" Bond countered.

"I'm worried that I that I could get sick and die," Clark confessed.

She says she's worried the lack of food could make her especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because she has health conditions that hurt her breathing, but she will eat it tonight.

She says this is a huge relief because of what she says she's been through.

"We've gone to the food banks and a lot of them are closed down now and the one we did go to we got rotten food and the only thing we got out of the whole entire box was eggs," Clark said.

The Good Bank of Northern Nevada is not an option Clark says because she doesn't have transportation.

This is her reality after a solid month of contacting the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation or DETR five days a week to get unemployment benefits.

"I start calling at 8 o'clock in the morning and usually I'm hitting redial. I don't even dial the number. I hit redial over and over," Clark says.

"What do you want to say to the Governor and to our elected officials about the system we have in place that has failed you?" Bond asked Clark.

"I think they need to relook at the system from the ground up," Clark said.

Gov. Sisolak says he knows about people struggling like Clark and says he's fighting to help them.

He says his State was unprepared to process the more than 271,000 unemployment benefit claims received so far this calendar year.

Se says his staff is training and hiring more people to work at DETR to speed things along.

Clark says she's filing on behalf of her husband William Clark who lost his job at the Nugget Casino in sparks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

