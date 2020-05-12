Curbside pickup approved for Reno bars

The good news for Rum Sugar Lime in midtown is that businesses being shut down is likely to help the midtown construction finish sooner than expected. The bad news is they still can’t operate as normal.

“It’s been difficult on everybody,” explained owner Larry DeVincenzi. “As a bar we are the first to close and the last to reopen.”

And while full reopening hasn’t occurred, a recent decision by the Reno city council has allowed for bars to arrange for curbside pickup.

“Before this happened here locally 12 states were allowing it,” DeVincenzi said. “We were excited to think it was possible but we really didn’t expect it.”

To order, you must go their website the day before. Employees will then bag it up and have it ready for pick up the next day from 4-6 PM.

“As of now we’ve got a set menu,” said bar back Giovanna Foster. “We are doing bottles of 25 ounce and 12 ounce as well. And about four or five different cocktails. “

The most popular of those available is a mix of rum, cream of coconut, pineapple, and orange juice called “The Painkiller.

Rum Sugar Lime located at 1039 S. Virginia Street.

