Critical businesses are staying open to serve you

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many businesses considered essential are staying open to support their customers.
That includes restaurants offering drive-through or delivery service, auto repair shops, grocery stories and others.
Here is a list of businesses that have contacted KOLO 8 News Now. We will be adding to the list as we are informed of others.
A Proper Fit
A1 Body Shop & RV\
All Hours Air
Ballpark Market Reno
Battle Born Process Service
Bee Smart Tutoring
Bella Italia Reno
Benson's Feed Store in Carson City
Biggest Little Learning Center
Black Bear Diner
Blum Reno Dispensary
Bobby Page's Cleaners
Burger Me!
California Tahoe House Bakery
Camelot Party Rentals
Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital in Gardnerville
Champion Laundry
Chewy
Christensen Automotive
Coffee and Comics
Cold Chain Technologies
Comic Kingdom
Consign Furniture
Crisis Support Services
Diamond Glass
Dolan Toyota and Dodge Service
D-Style Mobile Auto Detailing
Duds n Suds Laundromat
El BarCo Seafood
El Paisano
Enchanted Castle Preschool
Evergreen Carpet Care
Family Eyecare Associates
Family First Chiropractic
Full Belly Deli
Gold 'N Silver Inn
Greg's Garage
Hernandez Tires
Hobeys Coffee Shop
Home Instead Senior Care
Huck Salt in Fallon
Jackson Hewitt
Jet Plumbing & Drains
Josephina Bakery
Klaich Animal Hospital
La Carreta Taqueria
LaKa Tile
Lighthouse Coffee
Lili's Restaurant
Macho Tequila's
Mariscos El Pescador
Metro Pawn
Morenos Mexican Bar and Grill
Mr. Rooters Plumbing
Nevada Water & Fire Restoration
Next Generation Kids Language Academy
Nu Yalk Pizza
Octapharma
Office Depot
Old Granite Street Eatery
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Palais de Jade
Pine State Biscuits
Pizzava
Ponderosa Meat
Port of Subs
Purcell Tire
Red Lobster
Reno Sparks Cab
Rocket 3PL
Rue Bourbon Ren
Savage and Sons
Savemart
Servpro of Reno Southwest
Sierra Air
Sierra Gold Seafood
Sierra Meat & Seafood
South Virginia Medical Clinic
Sparks and Smoke BBQ
Sparks Tile & Stone
Squeeze In
Sterling Carpet Care
Swire CocaCola
The Brewers Cabinet
The Child Garden of Reno Preschool
The Fountain Senior Care
The Original Sushi Pier
Thrive Cannabis
Total Wine
Tungland Corporation
U.S. Air Conditioning
Union Pacific Railroad
United Federal Credit Union
Wal Mart
Wells Distributing / Wonder Ice Cream
Wire Me Electric
Woody Calculus Consulting
Z-1 Glass