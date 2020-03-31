Crisis callers feeling ripple effect of COVID-19

As we deal with the ongoing pandemic, crisis call centers continue to be busy.

Photo courtesy: Crisis Support Services of Nevada

Rachelle Pellissier of Crisis Support Services of Nevada says 30 to 40 percent of its calls are related to COVID-19.

The executive director adds people are not asking about the virus itself or what they should do to protect themselves. Instead it’s about the ripple effect it is causing.

Pellissier says people are talking about being laid off or being furloughed and not knowing what to do next, where to get food, or how to feed their families.

She says this crisis is triggering people's anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

If you feel anxious, overwhelmed or are facing another crisis during these times, you can call the numbers below:

Crisis Support Services of Nevada



Call 1 (800) 273-8255



Text LISTEN to 839863



www.cssnv.org

Domestic Violence or Sexual Assault



Call 1 (775) 221-7600



Text SASS to 839863



Call 1 (833) 803-1183

