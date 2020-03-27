Crews on scene of motel fire on N. Virginia Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Monte Carlo Motel at 500 N. Virginia Street.

It was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.

Chief David Cochran tweeted video of the scene with smoke seen coming from the third story.

Virginia Street is closed from 6th to 4th, and 5th Street is closed from Center Street to Sierra Street.

