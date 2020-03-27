Crews on scene of motel fire on N. Virginia Street

The Reno Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Monte Carlo Motel at 500 N. Virginia Street.

It was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.

Chief David Cochran tweeted video of the scene with smoke seen coming from the third story.

Working fire at 500 N. Virginia @RenoFireDept is on scene. Please stay clear of the area pic.twitter.com/eiTkvh3hAP — David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) March 27, 2020

Virginia Street is closed from 6th to 4th, and 5th Street is closed from Center Street to Sierra Street.

