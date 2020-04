Firefighters have knocked down a fire at a homeless camp in west Reno.

It was reported around 2:30 A.M. Friday morning along the river near West 4th Street and McCarran Boulevard.

Firefighters had trouble accessing the fire and had limited access to a water supply, so it took about a hour to put it out.

The fire burned about half an acre.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020