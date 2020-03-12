Crawl Reno organizers post best practices signs amid coronavirus

The Leprechaun Crawl in Reno is still set to take place Saturday amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to Crawl Reno’s Ed Adkins organizers will post best hygiene practices signs at all of the 19 crawl stops. Adkins said the signs will be seen in bathrooms and in high visibility areas.

Adkins said, “We’ve seen that folks are wondering about this so we wanted to make sure that we gave people the information that they need to keep themselves safe and to be great patrons.”

According to the signs crawlers are encouraged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, keep a social distance, and stay well rested. Adkins said these are practices people should do daily, but is a good reminder, especially when thousands are expected to participate in the crawl.

He said, “One thing it's important for us to remember is that bars and restaurants have been held to a high standard long before this came about, so they are used to keeping surfaces clean, now it’s time for patrons to pay a little more attention."

Organizers are in contact with the city and monitoring any updates from health officials. Adkins said if there are any changes it will announce it on their website.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020