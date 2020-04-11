Crash Thursday in Elko County kills one

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports one person died Thursday in a crash in southern Elko County on U.S. 93.

Another person suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter but that person’s condition on Saturday was not available.

The crash happened on U.S. 93 about 5:55 a.m. about 24 miles from the border of Elko and White Pine counties.

The NHP said a Chevrolet sedan was going south when it went across the center line and collided head on with a northbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer ended up on its side and the Chevrolet came to a rest on the southbound shoulder, the NHP said.

The Chevrolet driver died at the scene and a passenger in the Chevrolet was injured. The driver’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A few minutes later, another commercial vehicle came through the scene and hit debris that came off the tractor-trailer in the first crash. That vehicle went off the highway onto the shoulder and came to a rest.

