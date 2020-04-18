Couple constructs masks from jerseys to help public, front line workers

The Reno Aces have been known to give back to the community ever since the club took the field in 2009.

Now the organization and its fans are coming together to help workers on the front lines.

"I'm a retired fireman, Sheila is a retired dispatcher so we're well aware of what the healthcare workers are going through right now," said Jeff Wood, who helped his wife sew 193 masks as part of a fundraiser.

The Woods have been loyal to the Aces for a decade. One of the biggest reasons why they keep renewing their season tickets is they appreciate the effort president Eric Edelstein and his team do to help others.

When the organization asked if anyone could help make protective masks the Woods stepped up to the plate.

"We've always told (Eric Edelstein) if there's anything that we could ever do to volunteer we'd be willing to do it," Sheila Wood said of her efforts in taking jerseys and turning them into masks.

The Woods came through in the clutch. The couple hit their sewing machine for 35 hours over a five day span to finish the job.

Then it was time to drop the masks online to protect the public.

"Their 190 masks generated just under $3,600 in less than two hours," Edelstein said.

The Woods added "we were amazed (the masks sold so quickly). It meant the world to us."

The two parties' effort turned into real results. All that money will be given to hospitals around Northern Nevada and California to help their employees, according to Edelstein.

"(The money will help with) basic needs like food, getting meals to people who are working 12 hour shifts every day, and making sure workers are taken care of in this situation," Edelstein said.

The Aces aren't done helping. The fans shouldn't hit the showers either.

"Everyone is able to contribute in this time," Edelstein said. "It's just a matter of figuring out how."

Once the Aces do figure out how, you can bet there will be more initiatives soon to follow.

