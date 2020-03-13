Costco in Reno out of bleach, toilet paper and other basic supplies

Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Costco in Reno as early as 7 a.m. on March 13. Many were there because of concerns about the coronavirus and wanted to stock up on items.

"I'm just trying to get as much food as I can in my freezer and I also have baby wipes because I have a baby," Miceala Girardin-Frey, a shopper, said.

Costco in Reno is out of bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, rice, water and disinfecting wipes. Customers are now limited to only buying one of each of those items.

Shelves at the Wal Mart on Kietzke Lane. Many of those shelves emptied as well.

Costco said they expect to have another shipment of toilet paper coming in the morning of March 14, but they do not expect it to last long. Once again, customers will be limited to one per person.

Officials continue to urge everyone not to panic but use common sense precautions. No matter how much toilet paper someone buys, it is not a defense against COVID-19.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020