Congressional leaders decline offer for Capitol Hill testing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are declining the Trump administration's offer to send rapid COVID-19 testing to Capitol Hill.

"Our country’s testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly," they said in a joint statement released Saturday. "Consistent with CDC guidelines, Congress will use the current testing protocols that the Office of the Attending Physician has put in place until these speedier technologies become more widely available.”

On Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted about Capitol receiving the rapid tests. "Good news: as the Senate reconvenes to do important work for the American people during this public health crisis, we have now received an initial request and are sending 3 Abbott point of care testing machines and 1,000 tests for their use," Azar said.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Monday. There is no word yet when the House might return.

