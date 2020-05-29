Con artists pitching fake check/mystery shopper scam

Included in Joni Azevedo's mail the other day was what seemed like a welcome windfall -- a cashier's check for $1,920.81

""I thought I'd hit the lottery, a nineteen-hundred dollar check.":

But she wasn't born yesterday so red lights were already flashing.

"I have no reason to be getting $2,000 from anybody, much less someone I don't know."

Any doubts faded as she read the accompanying letter.

She'd been offered a role in a consumer evaluation, sometimes called a mystery shopper survey. She was to use the check to buy $1,600 dollars in gift cards from any store near her.

" (Thery said) You can go anywhere. CVS, Krogers, Best Buy, Safeway, 7-11, KMart."

Then she was to peel the silver security strip on the back of the card, take pictures of both sides and send the photos to them along with descriptions of her interactions with the store's cashiers but.....

"Do not tell the cashier or the bank teller anything about this. I thought 'This is silly.' "

The instructions to buy gift cards was the first clue this was a scam (scams often use them), but those instructions were a dead giveaway.

The scam artist did use a very real looking check. It was drawn on a Kalispell, Montana bank, which in our area is linked to Heritage Bank. There's a branch just down the street from Joni's house.

The check bears routing numbers, watermarks and the signature of the bank's president. We've turned it over to them for their investigation.

Joni says she has no idea why she was targeted but suspects it's because she is a senior citizen. She called KOLO 8 News Now to get the word to others to beware.

"If I can prevent someone, even one person from having to get a $1,600 pay day then turned around on them. Nobody can afford that."

You'll find more information on fake check scams here.