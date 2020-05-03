Company won't reopen some Vegas casinos as soon as others

A Las Vegas casino says it will reopen some of its properties when allowed to do so but that others will remain closed indefinitely as fallout from the coronavirus shutdown.

CEO Frank Fertitta of Stations Casino also said in a letter to employees that it is laying off a significant but unspecified number of employees. Stations Casino had approximately 14,000 employees in metro Las Vegas earlier this year.

Properties that won’t reopen immediately when the shutdown ends are the Palms, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. Fertita said in the letter that the company doesn’t know what business will look like, only that business levels will be lower than before.

