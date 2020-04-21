Company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch every Harry Potter film

Are you active on social media? Have extra time on your hand to binge-watch? Are active on social media and are you a Harry Potter? If you said yes to those questions then there a job that could interest you!

EDsmart wants to pay you to watch every Harry Potter film.

The company in a news release says it will pay five people $41.50 an hour, plus $1,000 and prizes to watch all 10 Harry Potter films and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts movies.

EDsmart calculates it could take more than 25 hours to complete the task.

If you are picked, you will be asked to rank all of the films and post it online.

