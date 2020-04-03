Community donating, making masks for hospital workers

Understandably there's a lot of talk about masks these days.

This much we know: Unless they meet the medical grade N-95 standards they won't protect you from the virus and it bears repeating they're no substitute for proper social distancing.

But it's been noted that some who get sick don't show symptoms and wearing them could prevent them from infecting others. There's some evidence that's working in places like Asia where it's long been part of the culture.

But while the need for the rest of us to wear them is being debated there's no debate about who needs them now. Those on the front lines including our hospital workers. We can't afford to let them be without.

Fortunately there are signs we're not going to let that happen.

Outside Renown Regional Medical Center Friday morning, masks were arriving by the box or by the bag.

The boxes were coming from the Salvation Army, which is serving as a clearing house for community donations. Inside these boxes 1200 masks.

"That's huge for us," says Renown Patient Relations Specialist Katie Mercer. "Any donation is great, but that's a huge amount and we can use all the masks we can get right now."

But others are pitching in and giving directly.

A woman named Ellen dropped off masks made by a group of retired nurses and picked up hospital-provided kits to make more.

"We have a lot of folks in the community who are sewing masks and then we have these mask kits that folks can pick up," says Mercer.

The hospital kits are assembled by the non-medical staff, which keeps them working, and produce masks using approved materials. But some are being made using an approved pattern by people using whatever they have on hand. They have a use too. They can be worn over the N-95 medical masks helping them last a little longer.

It's a remarkable response so far and one has the sense it's just starting.

If you have any personal protection equipment--masks, gloves, gowns -- call the Salvation Army or the Red Cross. They'll take it from there.

"We'll warehouse it," says Salvation Army Maj. Darren Trimmer, :"and when then need rises they'll call us and we'll get it to where it's needed."

And, if you have the sewing machine and skills, join Ellen and the others. Drive by the hospital, pick up some kits and make a difference.

"Stay home. Stay Safe. Help our medical workers," she says. "Without them we wouldn't be here."

