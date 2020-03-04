Community bands together to help local boy battling cancer

A Reno child, Logan Smith, 7, is currently battling childhood cancer and the community is coming together to design his dream room.

At the age of two Smith was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma. His mother, Nancy Smith said, “It’s in the nervous system, where the cells don’t mature and they kind of do their own thing.” The doctor told her the words no parent wants to hear. “She said so Logan has a mass on his kidney," said Smith.

Since 2015 his parents have made countless trips to the hospital. Logan relapsed a second time just this year. Smith said, “It reduces your options, it reduces your odds.”

She added, “The same thing all over again, only worse, because you know that explosion, you know that punch in the gut. You know how it feels.”

She continued, “Every time we have a scan we would get anxious, very anxious, and nervous not because of what could be, but because of what was.”

Reno-Tahoe’s Savvy Giving By Design is organized by locals and interior designers. The nonprofit is new to the area, but helps families all over the country. Organizers want to brighten Logan’s life by designing his dream room. The room will be a place for rest and play as Logan continues his road to recovery.

Local President Katie Silva said, “Our mission is to remodel rooms for kids who are going through a medical crisis at no cost to their family."

Logan is the first family the group is helping. Silva said, “Just to see how positive he is, how great his family is, I think he is truly deserving.”

Logan and his older brother, Hunter, share the room and the designers will do their best to accommodate everyone. Lindsay Warren said, “What we are going to try and do is create their own space as well, Hunter is a little older and he’s made it a point that he wants his own bed now.”

The brothers said they both love Star Wars. Logan said, “My favorite Star Wars character is Rey and Darth Vader.” Hunter said, “Boba Fett, definitely.”

Kelly Brother’s Painting will also donate their time too. “I want them to own their space and have a say on what color to choose.”

Organizers hope to complete Logan’s room in three months. If you want to help decorate Logan’s room you can click here.

