Communities in Schools continues to feed families during pandemic

Hungry families around Reno will have full fridges and pantries for the next week thanks to members of Communities in Schools.

During the Coronavirus pandemic a food donation might be the best part to someone's week.

"Some people are affected by losing their jobs. They're struggling," said Communities in Schools site coordinator Robert Ramirez.

Every week Communities in Schools goes around town and opens up food pantries so families won't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"It's good for them to know that they have some support out there that is going to be able to help them out," Ramirez said. "Even if it's just some kind of meat, or eggs or something to help the families out."

Ramirez is just one of the people making a difference in the community. He's in charge of reaching out to families to find out what their needs are.

"(The families) bring up to us that they need food. We put their names down on a list, they drive up, pick up a bag, and then we just wish them to have a good day."

Communities in Schools was busy at Sparks Middle School and Hug High School on Thursday. Since most people are staying home community director Salina Villegas had to find a way to get everyone what they needed.

"Usually when school is in our parents are able to access our food pantries on campus at all of our Communities in Schools sites," she said. "Obviously in terms of the current situation we've had to transition into drive-thrus."

The food the families are picking up will help them physically. But mental health is just as important right now.

"That constant communication is key," Villegas said. "We're able to continue (talking) with our students and our families to let them know that we care. We're here to do the best we can and work with the community to help them in whichever way we can for their households."

Those who are struggling will likely be back next week for another round of groceries. Communities in Schools will be there too to make sure no one goes hungry.

With social distancing in mind Communities in Schools is taking monetary donations right now. Organizers will then use the money to buy food for their pantries.

If you want to help out their cause click the link below:

Communities in Schools of Nevada Website

