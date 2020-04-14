Commissioners vote on budget changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

While Washoe County has had plenty of work dealing with the human impact of COVID-19, there is also the economic side to worry about.

In order to try and get a handle on things, a number of changes were voted on during the County Commission’s meeting on Tuesday.

According to the County’s website, Budget adjustments include a hiring freeze, purchasing freeze, Capital Improvement Projects reductions and project deferrals, utilization of the General Fund contingency budget, the County's Stabilization Reserve, and a portion of the General Fund balance.

All commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with all of the budget adjustments.

“We’re probably looking at a slow and gradual reopening of the economy,” said Assistant County Manager Christine Vuletich. “We don’t believe it will be like turning on a light switch and things will be back to normal tomorrow. We may see certain targeted businesses opening sooner than others.”

