Advertisement

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking. (Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN)
Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking. (Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

“My kids saw my husband die,” Martha Martinez-Briones said. “I saw my husband die.”

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of shooting Martinez-Briones' husband on Wednesday afternoon after arguing with him over parking in the alley behind the family home.

Martinez-Briones said she ran to help her husband after he was shot.

“I couldn’t help him,” she said. “I’m a nurse, but I couldn’t save my own husband.”

Their older son was also shot in the arm, and Martinez-Briones said their younger son witnessed the whole thing.

Martinez-Briones said the suspect had refused to move his vehicle until her husband presented immigration documents for their family.

Police said racial slurs were exchanged before the shooting. After the victim used a racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to court documents.

Martinez-Briones said her husband did not deserve to die.

“I need all the help I can get at this time, because I don’t know where to start,” she said. “I do not wish this on anybody to go through, or their kids to see their father dying on the street.”

Investigators are seeking a charge of first-degree murder against Britton, according to a probable cause document.

“We follow the rules. We have the highest respect for authority, and this is what happens,” Martinez-Briones said. “He was a hard worker, 15 hours of work, he died in his work boots. He died right here by the tree, all because of a stupid parking space and asking him to move the vehicles from the alley.”

Copyright 2020 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First responders issue reminder about leaving kids in hot car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Temperatures are heating up this week and first responders are reminding people about the dangers of hot cars. In 2019 REMSA said 52 kids across the country died because they were left inside of a vehicle.

News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

News

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

News

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

Latest News

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

KOLO

“Say I Do Nevada” campaign supports domestic violence services

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting domestic violence services in Nevada.

News

Deputies respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Carson City

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
A deadly motorcycle crash has occurred in Carson City

KOLO

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

Updated: 11 hours ago
John Bolton's memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

News

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 13 hours ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the auto racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.