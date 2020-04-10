Coffee N' Comics urging customers to support small businesses

Like most businesses, Coffee N' Comics has tried to adapt to serve their customers during the coronavirus pandemic. But they're also thinking about their competitors, while trying to get the word out that they're still open.

"We just really thought giving back to the community would be the best option," said co-owner Kevin Wilfon.

They started a "Local Dollars" campaign, where they give customers a dollar back from every purchase to spend at another local business.

"Instead of just giving it as a discount to our products or donate it to one thing, we decided it's just awareness of where you're spending your money," explained Wilfon. "And hopefully it encourages someone to go to some other local business in town. Because small businesses; we all kind of need each other right now."

They handed out 520 dollar bills over the first four weeks, while also coping with their own loss in revenue. They have not laid anybody off yet, despite a big hit to their bottom line. And the pandemic came at the worst time for a business that was starting to take off, less than six months after it opened.

"Yeah we were definitely shell-shocked, especially we just made a big investment getting beer and wine," admitted Wilfon. "So now we're sitting on a couple grand of inventory now we can't sell."

They are still selling all kinds of coffee and drinks. Plus food like breakfast burritos and sandwiches, donuts and bagels. It's all done by curbside pickup or through Uber Eats. And they're not just giving away money, they're also providing gifts for medical workers.

"Tag anybody that you know that's a first responder on Facebook in the comments section. We put the names in the hat, and we just raffled off four $50 gift cards."

The next raffle is tomorrow, Saturday, April 11th. Just go to their Facebook page to nominate somebody. They're certainly doing a lot of good for everybody, while trying desperately to stay in business.

"We're working with our landlord and our banks to try to get some relief. You know the SBA funding," continued Wilfon. "Just doing everything we possibly can to stay alive right now. But the community support has been amazing. That's been really cool to see."

Coffee N' Comics is open every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

