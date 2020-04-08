CoAuto giving free oil services to health care workers and first responders

CoAuto in Reno is providing all health care workers and first responders with free oil service through the end of April.

"We honor what they do and so the staff wants to be able to give back and you know my brother and I discussed this with the staff and they wanted to be able to give back as well," owner Vinnie Lucido said.

The local shop said they can pick up customers cars to limit contact and will disinfect the vehicle before and after services are complete.

Lucido said people can also drop off their cars by leaving keys in a lock box and pick up their vehicle the same way. Again, the car is disinfected at drop off and return for minimal contact.

Lucido said customers will also get a full report of their vehicle sent directly to their phone or email.

“So it’s 100% free. No gimmicks here. We just want to be able to provide a service for our community so give us a call and we’ll get you scheduled in and we’ll get your oil service,” he said.

