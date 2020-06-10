Classy Seconds thrift shop reopens amidst pandemic

Thrifting for a good cause.

Advocates to End Domestic Violence reopened Classy Seconds Thrift Store a few weeks ago and there's not an empty shelf on sight.

Lisa Lee is the executive director for the nonprofit.

Lee is thankful for all the donations they've received through the pandemic.

"When people were home for 2 months, they started cleaning closets and they started saying hey I don't need those extra dishes and give it to us," said Lee."So we've been very fortunate and the community has always been very kind to us.

While closing the shop became a challenge, it didn't stop the organization from serving their mission to support domestic abuse survivors.

"Having an emergency shelter doesn't give you the opportunity to say oh we're going to shut down for a couple of months because domestic violence continued and people needed a place to flee," explained Lee.

For now their fundraisers are postponed but Lee said the proceeds from Classy Seconds is helping them expand their services.

"It has enabled us to reach out and subsidized our sexual assault program tremendously," added Lee. "We wouldn't be able to offer that if we didn't have this as a resource."

"If you're planning on doing some spring cleaning, Lee said to drop off your donations at the shop.

Your gently used blouse or scarf goes a long way in helping those in need.

"We're on Highway 50, you can't miss our building," said Lee. "You can drop off here and i hope you come in and take a look, If you're not a thrifter, take a look. This store will convert you."

The nonprofit is still in the works to build a resource and intervention center next to the store.

They hope to open the center November 2020.

For more information on the nonprofit, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020