Clark County suspends business licenses for defying shutdown

More than a dozen unincorporated Clark County businesses have had their business licenses suspended for remaining open during a government-ordered shutdown in Nevada as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county Business License Department has issued emergency suspensions between Saturday and Wednesday after each of the businesses disregarded Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's order to shut down all nonessential businesses.

County officials say the 14 businesses shut down by the county included five liquor establishments, two smoke shops, two car washes, a furniture store and a gym.

The suspensions went into effect March 21 and are scheduled to last until the end of the shutdown on April 16.

