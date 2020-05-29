Sparks reveals phased reopening plan for parks and rec

With Phase 2 of Nevada's reopening having arrived, the City of Sparks will take a phased approach of its own to bring back its parks and recreations services and facilities.

"Unfortunately, we're not going to open as soon as the public wants us to," said Tracy Domingues, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Sparks.

Caution tape is being removed from the city's parks while basketball rims and tennis nets are being replaced, but Sparks will have to wait to bring back its public pools and programs. The city's temporary staff was paid through April, but has since been collecting unemployment.

"Now we have to bring them back," said Domingues. "We're hoping most will want to come back. We're not sure yet."

Domingues says they've recently learned only about fifty percent of their lifeguards have expressed interest in returning. She says it could force them to reopen aquatic facilities one by one. They're planning to start their summer adult softball league in early July, but many of their large youth tournaments won't happen due to regulations around groups of people.

"Huge tournaments that really help our economy," said Domingues. "But they're large and have spectators. The Governor says no spectators at this time."

Domingues wants the public to know the City of Sparks is working hard to safely bring back all of their facilities and programs as soon as possible.

"I've tried really hard to get that message out," said Domingues. "Be paitient and we're doing everything we can with what we've got."

Domingues also adds the city's summer camps could resume by the end of June, but nothing is officially set. The city's plans for reopening its parks and recreation facilities can be seen here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020