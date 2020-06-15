Advertisement

City of South Lake Tahoe holding virtual town hall on policing in SLT

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM PDT
The City of South Lake Tahoe has announced they will be holding a virtual town hall to discuss their policing efforts.

The town hall will be held June 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and will be accessible through a link on the City of South Lake Tahoe's website.

The city says Mayor Jason Collin, the City Manager, and Interim Police Chief will initiate the discussions while providing an overview of policing in South Lake Tahoe. Afterward, the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the panel.

“It’s important for our City and Community to come together to have a frank conversation about ways we can continuously improve the services offered by our police department,” said City Manager Joe Irvin, “We are excited to have the police and the public join in the conversation and talk about what’s working and what can be improved in South Lake Tahoe.”

“In moments like this it is important to hear from our community,” said Irvin, “There’s no question we are in the middle of tough and historic times right now. This is our chance to start a dialogue that helps improve the quality of life and police relations here in our City.”

Officials say they'll be discussing a myriad of issues, including transparency, use of force, bias training, and more. They plan to use the feedback to help police and citizens 'work better, smarter, and stronger together.'

The virtual town hall will be available online, and people can submit comments virtually or by phone at 530-542-6500.

An interpreter will also be available for Spanish speakers.

