City of Reno warns of false job advertisements

A warning from the City of Reno that may make you think twice before applying for that job online.

City officials say several websites are being used to advertise false job openings at the City of Reno. Candidates are apparently applying through these false links, then contacting city and regional staff about the status of the jobs.

Websites being targeted include LinkedIn.

Officials say it is most likely a way for scammers to get your personal information.

The City of Reno says legitimate job openings are posted at Reno.gov/Jobs. The city also partners with GovernmentJobs.com to advertise some positions.

Red flags can include postings that require you to create an account, pay for service and provide personal information.

The City of Reno says they are actively flagging the false postings as scams, but they remain active.

