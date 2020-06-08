City of Reno reopens some recreational facilities

The city is reopening some recreational facilities today as part of Phase 2. Idlewild, Northwest pools, and Neil Road Recreation Center are open to the public, but with safety measures in place.

According to Director of Parks and Recreation Jaime Schroeder guests must practice social distancing, the facilities will have limits on capacity, employees will wear masks, and sanitizer will be readily available.

During Phase 2 Schroeder said the pools will only have lap swim and water fitness classes. Neil Road Recreation Center’s weight and cardio rooms are open and pickleball will be available.

“We know it’s a new normal, so things are going to look different, we are doing our part to make sure that we not only keep our staff safe, but our customers safe, so that we can come back and enjoy the different recreational facilities that are out there.”

She said guests must be prepared to swim as the locker rooms will remain closed. If you want to use any of the facilities a reservation is needed.

