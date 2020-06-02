City of Reno issues nightly curfew starting at 7 p.m.

The city of Reno is issuing nightly curfews, starting Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The curfew is out of abundance of caution and will be in effect until 5 o'clock the next morning, the city said.

The curfew will continue until it is lifted by Mayor Hillary Schieve.

In a press release, the city said the following:

During the hours of the curfew, no person — with the exception of law enforcement, military and other emergency response personnel, government officials and authorized media — shall enter or remain in the public right of way, public parks or any other public place in Reno unless they have an essential reason to be out (i.e. people traveling to/from work or seeking emergency care, etc.). Residents are asked to adhere to the curfew to help protect the safety of our community.

The city said there are currently no known threats to the Reno community, and that the city will not prevent lawful and orderly protests and demonstrations or curtail the right of the public to engage in free speech or lawful assembly as authorized by the United State Constitution.

The intent of the curfew is to protect the Reno community and those who engage in lawful protests and not to disrupt business and essential travel. The city said the priority is the safety of our community.

The city said there will continue to be a strong police presence throughout the City. The Reno Police department will be monitoring protests and demonstrations in the region and is fully staffed to respond to public safety incidents, should they arise.

