Churchill County COVID-19 Updates: First positive case reported

Officials reported Churchill County's first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The patient is a man who was tested at Renown Health and has been hospitalized there.

Officials said others may have come in contact with the patient at the Grand Slam Market on North Maine/Freeport Circle in Fallon in April.

Due to privacy concerns, officials said they will not be releasing additional patient information.

Churchill County officials urge everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet with non-household family, friends, neighbors and members of the public.

In a statement on the county's website, Churchill County said:

This community has risen to the occasion in the past and we are counting on you do so again. Thank you for your help and for doing the right thing for all of us.

