Churches sue California governor over antivirus orders

Three Southern California churches that want to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials, arguing that social distancing orders violate the First Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly.

The federal suit argues that the public health orders are too broad. The three churches are located in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, where local orders don't permit face-to-face contact except for services such as food-buying that are deemed essential.

Most churches and other houses of worship in California have closed their doors and are holding services online.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)