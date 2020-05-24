Pastors continue to voice frustration to reopen their churches

We have now been in phase 1 for a little more than 2 weeks, but many pastors are still frustrated that there is no news about the reopening of their churches.

The Reno Christian fellowship has been closed to the public for nearly 3 months. In response to the shutdown, Brent Brooks, senior pastor, and nearly 200 other pastors sent a letter to the governor. Brooks said after no response, they sent out a second letter on Thursday May 21, letting our governor know they will do anything necessary to reopen.

"What we are asking is that we can safely open up the churches with safety plans, doing everything that is needed," said Brooks.

Reno Christian Fellowship represents hundreds of Nevadans and their spaces are not only for worship, but they also provide essential services.

"Certain places that are more at risk than us are being treated as places that can be open and without many of the safety protocols we would take, and yet we are considered dangerous," explained Brooks.

Cesar Minera, another pastor said it is time we educate ourselves about the essential services churches have to offer.

"Our absence operating is detrimental to a lot of people," Minera said.

Not being open restricts their ability to meet the needs of the community during these difficult circumstances.

"It’s about having a connection with God, and also a connection with each other when we can encourage people, make people feel comfortable in a situation as hard as the one we are experiencing right now," stated Minera.

The road to reopen has been a challenge, but as we continue moving forward pastors believe our economy and spiritual fulfillment go hand in hand.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020