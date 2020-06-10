Christopher Columbus statue pulled from water after being torn down in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Christopher Columbus statue located in Byrd Park has been pulled out of Fountain Lake after being torn down by protesters Tuesday night.

The statue was torn down around 9 p.m. at Byrd Park on Tuesday following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people.

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire.

After that, the statue was dragged to Fountain Lake where it was thrown.

Crews removed the statue from the lake around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This comes after much debate has taken place about when to remove the Robert E. Lee statue located on Monument Avenue, as well as two federal lawsuits have been filed to halt the removal of the Lee statue.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the Columbus statue after it has been removed.

