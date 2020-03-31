CNN’s Chris Cuomo hosts show from basement after testing positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo completed his Tuesday night show from his basement after announcing earlier in the day he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuomo said in the broadcast he hopes to serve as a cautionary tale for viewers that the best medicine is prevention.

“Brace yourself,” he told viewers, “not for a hoax. But for the next few weeks of scary and painful realities. This is a fight. It’s going to get worse. We’re going to suffer.”

Cuomo revealed in a tweet on Tuesday he’s been experiencing coronavirus symptoms. He said he had been exposed to people who had tested positive.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” Cuomo said in his Twitter post.

“I knew it was just a matter of time, to be honest, because of how often I was exposed to people,” the 49-year-old newsman said on his SiriusXM radio show Tuesday.

He’s quarantining in the basement of his Long Island home, where he will continue doing his prime-time show, hoping his wife and children don’t catch Covid-19. CNN says he doesn’t need any other network personnel with him to do his show.

Some competitors, including Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera of Fox News Channel, and Joy Reid and Ali Velshi of MSNBC, sent best wishes to Cuomo through social media.

Andrew Cuomo, 62, and the CNN anchor are sons of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, and that teasing big brother-little brother dynamic often enlivens their appearances together. The governor called him his best friend.

“He is going to be fine,” he said. “He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks he is, but he will be fine.”

The state of New York has been particularly hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1,200 deaths, most of them in the New York City metropolitan area, according to the Associated Press.

