Childhood immunizations down because of COVID-19

Immunize Nevada said there has been a decrease in childhood vaccinations because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Executive Director, Heidi Parker, said the sharp decline is not just affecting the Silver State, but the entire nation.

"At the lowest there was a 64 percent decrease and that number went up and down each day," Parker said.

Parker urges parents to make sure they stay up-to-date with their children's vaccinations because the last thing anyone wants is an outbreak in the middle of this pandemic.

"So for those entering kindergartners and middle schoolers, again a great opportunity to take advantage of what practices have been put in place and the availability of these clinics and get those kiddos in for those shots," she said.

