Chief Soto takes to twitter to address misinformation on potential protests in Reno

Reno Police Chief, Jason Soto, took to twitter just before 11 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 to address false information circulating on social media.

City of Reno-there has been some misinformation on social media regarding protests taking place in Reno. The RPD has investigated all of these reports and found them to be false in nature. Please follow @RenoPolice for information at the City of Reno. — Jason Soto (@ChiefJasonSoto) June 2, 2020

Reno Police Lieutenant, Anthony Elges, later added in a statement, "The Reno Police Department has safeguards in place to address potential occurrences similar to what occurred over this last weekend as these trends continue across the nation.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020