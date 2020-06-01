Chief Soto takes to twitter to address misinformation on potential protests in Reno

Posted: 
Updated: Mon 11:42 PM, Jun 01, 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Chief, Jason Soto, took to twitter just before 11 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 to address false information circulating on social media.

Reno Police Lieutenant, Anthony Elges, later added in a statement, "The Reno Police Department has safeguards in place to address potential occurrences similar to what occurred over this last weekend as these trends continue across the nation.

