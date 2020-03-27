Charges dropped for topless protesters at Sanders Carson City rally

Criminal charges have been dropped in Nevada against three topless protesters who were arrested at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders in Carson City in February.

Arrested for a topless protest at a Bernie Sanders rally in Carson City. From left to right, Audrey Claire Rees, 19, of San Diego, Calif., Rachel Christina Ziegler, 27, and Carla Marisa Cabral, 48, both of Oakland, Calif. Carson City jail photos.

The three animal-protection activists from California were arrested Feb. 16 for gross misdemeanor indecent exposure after they took the stage at the Vermont senator's event and denounced the dairy industry.

They are affiliated with the San Francisco-based activist group, Direct Action Everywhere.

The group issued a statement this week publicized the dropping of charges Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Friday none of the women will be prosecuted.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

