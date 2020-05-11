Caught on video: Vehicle rolls over national cemetery graves in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A woman was caught on camera driving over grave markers at Houston National Cemetery on Mother’s Day.

Family members of a veteran had to stand in front of his grave to keep a vehicle from driving over it. (Source: Jeremiah Johnston/KTRK/CNN)

There are tire tracks in section J of the cemetery, where soldiers and their spouses have been laid to rest.

The roads in the cemetery were lined with cars with people present for the Lone Star Flight Museum flyover, but one driver stuck out.

“That’s when she decided to jump up on the curb the first time and drive across graves to drive around the truck,” Amanda Hill said.

A woman behind the wheel of a red minivan, with a man in the passenger seat, were apparently in a hurry to leave. Not far away, Jeremiah Johnston heard a commotion and shot video that shows the driver taking a path through the cemetery and right over the graves.

“I was shocked to say the least. Never would I ever have expected that to have happened. This is Houston, and there (are) crazy drivers but you definitely wouldn’t see people driving through a cemetery, so I was just shocked,” Johnston said.

Hill said the driver ran over lots of graves, “dozens - between all three times that she went through, probably dozens.”

The Hill family stood their ground, protecting the grave of Air Force 1st Lt. Robert Eugene Marsh and his wife Ruth. Amanda Hill’s grandfather, Marsh was a WWII veteran, part of the division known as the Bloody Hundred that flew bombing runs over Germany.

She and her mother stood in front of the van to protect the grave.

“She knew we were taking pictures of her car, and then other people started to gather around, too, not letting her drive any more, and then that was when my mom came and stood in front of her. And then she just continued to drive, and my mom had to move out of the way quickly so my mom didn’t get ran over,” Hill said.

The driver finally made her way out. No grave markers appear to have been damaged, but it’s a painful image for veterans’ families on a day of tribute and for the granddaughter of a veteran.

“I was talking with my parents earlier and said, ‘I don’t want this be a huge deal. I don’t want this to reflect negatively on us.’ And my mom told me, she said, ‘No, your grandfather would be proud of you for doing this, making sure that this woman gets justice,’ because it’s just, they would be appalled,” Hill said.

The driver hasn't been identified yet.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.