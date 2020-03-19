Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada continues to serve community amid coronavirus

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada continues to serve the community amid coronavirus concerns. The nonprofit’s CEO Marie Baxter said the organization is following guidelines from the Washoe County Health District and state.

According to Baxter social distancing and proper hygiene have been implemented in all of its programs and services. She said its modified all of their business practices so large groups of people do not congregate on campus.

The food at Saint Vincent’s Dining Room is offered through take out. She said, “Individuals walk up, they maintain adequate spacing, they take the food, and leave the campus.” Baxter also said the food pantry has moved outside. “We only have one person check in at a time, so that we do not have lines of folks.”

Case managers and social workers are also working with people over the phone. “That way we are not exposing clients to each other as well as to our staff,” said Baxter.

She said they’re keeping up with the fluid situation. "We're committed for as long as we can, to continue to meet the needs in the community and we are again grateful for the community's support and patience as we all work through this together."

If you would like to donate Baxter said its only accepting online donations

