Casino owner prepares for reopening

It's been almost 3 months since we have seen the bright lights and heard the sounds of slot machines, but on June 4th the wait will be over.

On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced the beginning of Phase 2 including the reopening of casinos. Jeff Siri, the owner of Club Cal-Neva and Siri’s Casino said March 17th was a day filled with concern for his employees.

There has been no revenue in almost 3 months and gaming is one of the top contributors to our economy, he said he questions what our future will look like.

"It has had a tremendous economic impact on the state of Nevada. The amount of revenue that the state has lost in these 2 1/2 months is well in excess of a billion dollars," said Siri.

Siri has made sure to meet all safety requirements, including having only 50% capacity an all slot machines, gaming tables, and seats have been socially distanced. Both Club Cal-Neva and Siri’s Casino have made sanitizing a priority.

"When they stop playing the device it will send a signal to our player's tracking system letting us know that customer got up and left, we will dispatch somebody to that machine to wipe it down and clean it," explained Siri.

More than 300 employees will return to their jobs, but Siri said their training is essential to their safety and the customers.

“It’s of our interest to make sure our employees stay healthy and if they follow the guidelines they will stay healthy and watch out for our guests to make sure they are not doing anything that can cause the virus to spread," stated Siri.

The closing signs on Siri’s casinos will no longer cover the doors, as he reopens making sure to continue following all the rules to keep everyone safe.

