Carson Valley Days will bring road closures on Hwy 395

Douglas County is preparing for Carson Valley Days Parade on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Minden / Gardnerville town areas.

As part of the celebration, US 395 will be closed from approximately 8:00 to 11:00 A.M. for the Carson Valley Days Parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9 A.M.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park along the parade route. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for the closure and to take special care driving through the towns because of the expected crowds.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office is asking parade-goers to:

• Please stay out of the road and on the sidewalks as to not interfere with the parade route.

• Maintain possession of your cell phone, wallet and other valuables and don’t leave them in your car.

• Dress for the weather and be cautious of the heat.

• Be courteous and aware of flaggers and Citizen Patrol Volunteers.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020